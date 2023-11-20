The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) carry a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

UConn vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Longhorns allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • UConn went 17-1 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Longhorns ranked 183rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Huskies finished 10th.
  • Last year, the Huskies put up 10.8 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns gave up (67.8).
  • When UConn totaled more than 67.8 points last season, it went 23-4.

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • Texas went 22-6 when it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished seventh.
  • The Longhorns' 78 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up to opponents.
  • When Texas allowed fewer than 78.6 points last season, it went 21-3.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn averaged 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged in road games (70.1).
  • The Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 away from home.
  • UConn drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas scored 84.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.4 away.
  • At home, the Longhorns conceded 67.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.
  • Texas sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.8%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Stonehill W 107-67 XL Center
11/14/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 87-53 XL Center
11/19/2023 Indiana W 77-57 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 Texas - Madison Square Garden
11/24/2023 Manhattan - XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Delaware State W 86-59 Moody Center
11/15/2023 Rice W 80-64 Moody Center
11/19/2023 Louisville W 81-80 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Wyoming - Moody Center
11/30/2023 Texas State - Moody Center

