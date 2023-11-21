Player prop betting options for Joel Embiid, Evan Mobley and others are available in the Philadelphia 76ers-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

76ers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-PH

TNT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

76ers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: +176)

Embiid's 31 points per game average is 1.5 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (10.5).

Embiid has averaged seven assists per game this year, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (4.5).

Embiid has connected on two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Get Embiid gear at Fanatics!

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -169)

Tyrese Maxey is posting 30.3 points per game, 5.8 higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 3.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.

Maxey has collected 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (6.5).

He drains 4.7 three-pointers per game, 2.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +134)

Tobias Harris is averaging 19.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.2 higher than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 5.5).

Harris' assist average -- two -- is 0.5 lower than Tuesday's over/under (2.5).

Harris' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 19 points Mobley scores per game are 2.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

He averages 2.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 9.5).

Mobley's assist average -- 2.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Tuesday's over/under (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.