Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Bossier Parish, Louisiana? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Haughton High School at Mansfield High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21

1:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Mansfield, LA

Mansfield, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Plain Dealing High School at Doyline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21

7:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Doyline, LA

Doyline, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkway High School at Airline High School