The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) take on the Buffalo Bulls (1-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • Louisiana went 18-0 when it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulls ranked 35th.
  • Last year, the 77.4 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns averaged were only 0.3 fewer points than the Bulls gave up (77.7).
  • Louisiana went 15-0 last season when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisiana averaged 85.6 points per game last year at home, which was 12.8 more points than it averaged in road games (72.8).
  • The Ragin' Cajuns ceded 67.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.9).
  • Louisiana averaged 7.9 treys per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Toledo L 87-78 Savage Arena
11/15/2023 Louisiana College W 107-56 Cajundome
11/20/2023 Wright State L 91-85 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Buffalo - Hertz Arena
11/27/2023 Loyola-New Orleans - Cajundome
11/30/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

