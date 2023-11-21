The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) go up against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bulldogs had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents knocked down.
  • Louisiana Tech had a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Thunderbirds ranked 20th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 220th.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs recorded only 2.5 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Thunderbirds gave up (74.7).
  • Louisiana Tech had an 11-3 record last season when putting up more than 74.7 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisiana Tech put up 75.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.3 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs surrendered 68.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.9).
  • At home, Louisiana Tech drained 0.4 fewer threes per game (8.3) than in away games (8.7). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in away games (35.1%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Colorado State L 81-73 Moby Arena
11/13/2023 Lyon W 100-43 Thomas Assembly Center
11/16/2023 @ UL Monroe W 73-63 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/21/2023 Southern Utah - Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 McNeese - Thomas Assembly Center
11/25/2023 Dillard - Thomas Assembly Center

