How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) go up against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents knocked down.
- Louisiana Tech had a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.
- The Thunderbirds ranked 20th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 220th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs recorded only 2.5 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Thunderbirds gave up (74.7).
- Louisiana Tech had an 11-3 record last season when putting up more than 74.7 points.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisiana Tech put up 75.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.3 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs surrendered 68.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.9).
- At home, Louisiana Tech drained 0.4 fewer threes per game (8.3) than in away games (8.7). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in away games (35.1%).
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 81-73
|Moby Arena
|11/13/2023
|Lyon
|W 100-43
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|W 73-63
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/25/2023
|Dillard
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
