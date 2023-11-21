The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) take on the Buffalo Bulls (1-3) as 9.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana -9.5 152.5

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

In nine games last season, Louisiana and its opponents went over 152.5 combined points.

Louisiana's matchups last season had an average of 146.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Louisiana went 17-12-0 ATS last season.

Louisiana finished 21-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 91.3% of those games).

The Ragin' Cajuns won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter.

Louisiana has an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this contest.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 152.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 152.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana 9 31% 77.4 154.9 69.5 147.2 142.8 Buffalo 14 48.3% 77.5 154.9 77.7 147.2 154.1

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77.4 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns put up were only 0.3 fewer points than the Bulls allowed (77.7).

When Louisiana scored more than 77.7 points last season, it went 6-5 against the spread and 15-0 overall.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana 17-12-0 3-2 15-14-0 Buffalo 14-15-0 3-3 15-14-0

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Buffalo 14-0 Home Record 11-4 7-7 Away Record 3-9 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 85.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

