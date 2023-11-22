Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Bossier Parish, Louisiana. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodlawn High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 11:35 AM CT on November 22
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bossier High School at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 5:35 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
