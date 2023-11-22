Celtics vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - November 22
The Boston Celtics (11-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) at TD Garden on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Celtics head into this matchup following a 121-118 loss to the Hornets in overtime on Monday. In the Celtics' loss, Jayson Tatum led the way with a team-high 45 points (adding 13 rebounds and six assists).
The Bucks are coming off of a 142-129 victory over the Wizards in their most recent outing on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo's team-leading 42 points paced the Bucks in the win.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Derrick White
|SG
|Questionable
|Personal
|15
|4.3
|4.3
|Al Horford
|C
|Questionable
|Nir - Rest
|5.3
|7.3
|1.7
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jae Crowder
|SF
|Out
|Groin
|5.5
|3.5
|2.5
|Chris Livingston
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|MarJon Beauchamp
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|6
|1.5
|0
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
