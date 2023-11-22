Grambling vs. Northwestern State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 22
Wednesday's game that pits the Grambling Tigers (2-3) versus the Northwestern State Demons (0-3) at Prather Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Grambling, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on November 22.
The Tigers' most recent game was a 106-74 loss to Houston on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Grambling vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Grambling vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grambling 72, Northwestern State 67
Other SWAC Predictions
Grambling Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (one).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Grambling is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.
- According to the RPI, the Demons have one loss to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Grambling Leaders
- Douthshine Prien: 8.8 PTS, 4 STL, 29.4 FG%
- Demya Young: 11.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
- Brenda McKinney: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 38.5 FG%
- Jordyn Carter: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%
- Anijah Grant: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%
Grambling Performance Insights
- The Tigers put up 70.8 points per game (140th in college basketball) while giving up 77.4 per outing (325th in college basketball). They have a -33 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.6 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.