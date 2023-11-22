Wednesday's game that pits the Grambling Tigers (2-3) versus the Northwestern State Demons (0-3) at Prather Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Grambling, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on November 22.

The Tigers' most recent game was a 106-74 loss to Houston on Sunday.

Grambling vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Grambling vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 72, Northwestern State 67

Other SWAC Predictions

Grambling Schedule Analysis

The Tigers have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Grambling is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Demons have one loss to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.

Grambling Leaders

Douthshine Prien: 8.8 PTS, 4 STL, 29.4 FG%

8.8 PTS, 4 STL, 29.4 FG% Demya Young: 11.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

11.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Brenda McKinney: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 38.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 38.5 FG% Jordyn Carter: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%

5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG% Anijah Grant: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%

Grambling Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 70.8 points per game (140th in college basketball) while giving up 77.4 per outing (325th in college basketball). They have a -33 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

