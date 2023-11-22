The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) face the Grambling Tigers (1-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Grambling vs. Sam Houston Game Information

Grambling Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)

Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Grambling vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Sam Houston Rank Sam Houston AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank 162nd 72.2 Points Scored 69 248th 4th 59.3 Points Allowed 62.2 15th 58th 33.9 Rebounds 31.3 210th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 5 349th 143rd 13.5 Assists 11.7 289th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 13.4 316th

