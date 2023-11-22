Wednesday's game features the Long Beach State Beach (3-3) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) matching up at Hertz Arena (on November 22) at 1:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-74 victory for Long Beach State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 78, Louisiana 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. Long Beach State

Computer Predicted Spread: Long Beach State (-4.5)

Long Beach State (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.5

Louisiana is 1-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Long Beach State's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Ragin' Cajuns have gone over the point total in two games, while Beach games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns' +54 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.0 points per game (74th in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per contest (202nd in college basketball).

Louisiana ranks 273rd in the country at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.2 its opponents average.

Louisiana makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball), 6.4 more than its opponents (3.2).

The Ragin' Cajuns' 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 78th in college basketball, and the 87.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 177th in college basketball.

Louisiana has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.8 per game (162nd in college basketball play) while forcing 15.0 (60th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.