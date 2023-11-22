The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when they host the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 44.2% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 47% the Cowboys allowed to opponents.
  • Louisiana Tech went 9-2 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.
  • The Cowboys ranked 163rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 220th.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs scored only 3.2 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Cowboys allowed (75.4).
  • When Louisiana Tech scored more than 75.4 points last season, it went 11-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisiana Tech put up 75.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.3 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs allowed 68.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.9 in away games.
  • Louisiana Tech drained 8.3 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.7, 35.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Lyon W 100-43 Thomas Assembly Center
11/16/2023 @ UL Monroe W 73-63 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/21/2023 Southern Utah W 67-53 Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 McNeese - Thomas Assembly Center
11/25/2023 Dillard - Thomas Assembly Center
11/29/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.