The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when they host the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 44.2% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 47% the Cowboys allowed to opponents.

Louisiana Tech went 9-2 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.

The Cowboys ranked 163rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 220th.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored only 3.2 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Cowboys allowed (75.4).

When Louisiana Tech scored more than 75.4 points last season, it went 11-3.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech put up 75.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.3 points per contest.

The Bulldogs allowed 68.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.9 in away games.

Louisiana Tech drained 8.3 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.7, 35.1%).

