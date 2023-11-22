The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Long Beach State Beach (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 150.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Long Beach State -5.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ragin' Cajuns Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana and its opponents have scored more than 150.5 combined points twice this season.

Louisiana's games this year have had a 153.2-point total on average, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Louisiana is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Louisiana was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have played as an underdog of +195 or more once this season and lost that game.

Louisiana has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Long Beach State 3 60% 75.3 157.3 77.0 148.2 152.5 Louisiana 2 50% 82.0 157.3 71.2 148.2 155.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Ragin' Cajuns put up an average of 82.0 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 77.0 the Beach allow to opponents.

Louisiana has put together a 0-2 ATS record and a 1-2 overall record in games it scores more than 77.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Long Beach State 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0 Louisiana 1-3-0 0-1 2-2-0

Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Home/Away Splits

Long Beach State Louisiana 9-5 Home Record 14-0 6-9 Away Record 7-7 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.