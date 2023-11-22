Should you wager on Matt Duchene to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

Duchene has scored in six of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He has a 16.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 47 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:46 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:23 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:43 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 16:32 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:32 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:27 Home W 5-3

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

