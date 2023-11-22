Matt Duchene Game Preview: Stars vs. Golden Knights - November 22
Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at American Airlines Center. Thinking about a wager on Duchene? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Matt Duchene vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
|How to Watch Stars vs Golden Knights
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duchene Season Stats Insights
- In 16 games this season, Duchene has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 15:43 on the ice per game.
- Duchene has a goal in six of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Duchene has a point in 11 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- In eight of 16 games this season, Duchene has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Duchene's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Duchene has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Duchene Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have given up 47 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +17 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|16
|Games
|4
|15
|Points
|2
|6
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.