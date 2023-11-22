The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys have shot at a 52.2% rate from the field this season, 14.6 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

McNeese has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.6% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 178th.

The Cowboys put up 22.7 more points per game (82.7) than the Bulldogs give up (60.0).

When it scores more than 60.0 points, McNeese is 4-1.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

McNeese averaged 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 on the road.

The Cowboys conceded 74.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.

Beyond the arc, McNeese drained fewer triples away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (33.0%) than at home (31.8%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule