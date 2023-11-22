The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys have shot at a 52.2% rate from the field this season, 14.6 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • McNeese has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.6% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 178th.
  • The Cowboys put up 22.7 more points per game (82.7) than the Bulldogs give up (60.0).
  • When it scores more than 60.0 points, McNeese is 4-1.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • McNeese averaged 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 on the road.
  • The Cowboys conceded 74.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, McNeese drained fewer triples away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (33.0%) than at home (31.8%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 LeTourneau W 81-49 The Legacy Center
11/18/2023 @ Western Carolina L 76-74 Ramsey Center
11/21/2023 Texas State W 59-48 Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
11/28/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
12/2/2023 UT Martin - The Legacy Center

