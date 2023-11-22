How to Watch McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys have shot at a 52.2% rate from the field this season, 14.6 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- McNeese has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.6% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 178th.
- The Cowboys put up 22.7 more points per game (82.7) than the Bulldogs give up (60.0).
- When it scores more than 60.0 points, McNeese is 4-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- McNeese averaged 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 on the road.
- The Cowboys conceded 74.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, McNeese drained fewer triples away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (33.0%) than at home (31.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|LeTourneau
|W 81-49
|The Legacy Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|L 76-74
|Ramsey Center
|11/21/2023
|Texas State
|W 59-48
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/2/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|The Legacy Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.