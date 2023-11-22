The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline McNeese Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-6.5) 134.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-6.5) 133.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

McNeese covered 14 times in 30 matchups with a spread last year.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last season, the Cowboys had an ATS record of 5-6.

Louisiana Tech covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 28 times last season.

