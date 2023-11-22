The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-1) will face the McNeese Cowboys (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

McNeese Top Players (2022-23)

Christian Shumate: 15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Johnathan Massie: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Scott: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Trae English: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Harwin Francois: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Cobe Williams: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Keaston Willis: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kenny Hunter: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Jordan Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech Rank Louisiana Tech AVG McNeese AVG McNeese Rank 162nd 72.2 Points Scored 69.2 241st 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 75.4 319th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 32 163rd 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.8 23rd 60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.6 149th 237th 12.3 Assists 11.3 313th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

