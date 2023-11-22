The Dallas Stars, Miro Heiskanen included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Heiskanen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen's plus-minus this season, in 25:17 per game on the ice, is -1.

Heiskanen has a goal in one of his 17 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In seven of 17 games this year, Heiskanen has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 17 games this season, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 47 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 17 Games 10 12 Points 4 1 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

