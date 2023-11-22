Miro Heiskanen Game Preview: Stars vs. Golden Knights - November 22
The Dallas Stars, Miro Heiskanen included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Heiskanen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)
Heiskanen Season Stats Insights
- Heiskanen's plus-minus this season, in 25:17 per game on the ice, is -1.
- Heiskanen has a goal in one of his 17 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In seven of 17 games this year, Heiskanen has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- In seven of 17 games this season, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Heiskanen has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have given up 47 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|17
|Games
|10
|12
|Points
|4
|1
|Goals
|1
|11
|Assists
|3
