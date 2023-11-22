Pelicans vs. Kings November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) square off against the Sacramento Kings (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA.
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, NBCS-CA
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum averages 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 3 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocks.
- Zion Williamson puts up 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
- Herbert Jones puts up 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 2 blocks.
- Jonas Valanciunas averages 10 points, 8 boards and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per game.
- Dyson Daniels averages 4 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis generates 17.7 points, 15 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the Kings.
- The Kings are getting 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.
- The Kings are receiving 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Harrison Barnes this year.
- Malik Monk gets the Kings 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while posting 0 steals and 1 block.
- Kevin Huerter gives the Kings 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while posting 0 steals and 1 block.
Pelicans vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Kings
|108.3
|Points Avg.
|112
|115.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116
|44.5%
|Field Goal %
|43.9%
|33.3%
|Three Point %
|32.5%
