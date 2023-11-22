On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) square off against the Sacramento Kings (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, NBCS-CA

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum averages 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 3 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Zion Williamson puts up 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Herbert Jones puts up 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 2 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 10 points, 8 boards and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per game.

Dyson Daniels averages 4 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis generates 17.7 points, 15 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the Kings.

The Kings are getting 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.

The Kings are receiving 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Harrison Barnes this year.

Malik Monk gets the Kings 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while posting 0 steals and 1 block.

Kevin Huerter gives the Kings 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while posting 0 steals and 1 block.

Pelicans vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Pelicans Kings 108.3 Points Avg. 112 115.3 Points Allowed Avg. 116 44.5% Field Goal % 43.9% 33.3% Three Point % 32.5%

