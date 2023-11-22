The Sacramento Kings (8-5) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 237.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has played five games this season that have had more than 237.5 combined points scored.

New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 227.3 points, 10.2 fewer points than this game's total.

New Orleans is 8-6-0 ATS this season.

The Pelicans have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.

This season, New Orleans has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 6 46.2% 115.2 228.5 115.5 229.5 231.9 Pelicans 5 35.7% 113.3 228.5 114 229.5 226.1

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

Against the spread, New Orleans has been better at home (6-3-0) than away (2-3-0).

The Pelicans score an average of 113.3 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 115.5 the Kings give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 115.5 points, New Orleans is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits

Pelicans and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 8-6 6-4 7-7 Kings 8-5 4-5 6-7

Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights

Pelicans Kings 113.3 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 3-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-0 114 Points Allowed (PG) 115.5 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 6-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-2

