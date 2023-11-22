The Sacramento Kings (8-5) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -1.5 237.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans has played five games this season that have had more than 237.5 combined points scored.
  • New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 227.3 points, 10.2 fewer points than this game's total.
  • New Orleans is 8-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Pelicans have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.
  • This season, New Orleans has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 6 46.2% 115.2 228.5 115.5 229.5 231.9
Pelicans 5 35.7% 113.3 228.5 114 229.5 226.1

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, New Orleans has been better at home (6-3-0) than away (2-3-0).
  • The Pelicans score an average of 113.3 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 115.5 the Kings give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 115.5 points, New Orleans is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits

Pelicans and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 8-6 6-4 7-7
Kings 8-5 4-5 6-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights

Pelicans Kings
113.3
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 10
4-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-1
3-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 7-0
114
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.5
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
6-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-1
6-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.