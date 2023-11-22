CJ McCollum is a player to watch when the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) and the Sacramento Kings (8-5) meet at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, NBCS-CA

Pelicans' Last Game

The Kings were beaten by the Pelicans on Monday, 129-93. Harrison Barnes scored 16 in a losing effort, while Brandon Ingram paced the winning squad with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 31 4 3 0 0 5 Zion Williamson 26 3 5 3 1 0 Herbert Jones 18 7 4 1 2 1

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

McCollum's numbers for the season are 18.0 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 boards per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in league).

Zion Williamson is posting 23.5 points, 2.5 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.

Herbert Jones is putting up 11.5 points, 2.0 assists and 5.0 boards per game.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 10.0 points, 0.5 assists and 8.0 boards per contest.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 4.0 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

