In the upcoming matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Radek Faksa to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Faksa stats and insights

Faksa has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Faksa has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 47 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:29 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:48 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:06 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 5-2 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.