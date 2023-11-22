Should you wager on Ryan Suter to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

  • Suter is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Suter has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:12 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:17 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:30 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:54 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:39 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:23 Away W 4-3

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

