Will Sam Steel score a goal when the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

Steel has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).

Steel has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 47 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Steel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 11:42 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 6-3 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:09 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:19 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:39 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 4-3 10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 5-4 OT

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

