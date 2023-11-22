There are two games featuring a Sun Belt team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats versus the Georgia State Panthers.

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Georgia State Panthers 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

