The Dallas Stars, Wyatt Johnston among them, face the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Johnston in that upcoming Stars-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston's plus-minus this season, in 16:58 per game on the ice, is 0.

In six of 17 games this year, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in eight games this year (out of 17), including multiple points four times.

In six of 17 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Johnston goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 17 Games 10 14 Points 1 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

