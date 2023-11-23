Which side has the advantage under center when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) square off against Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders (4-7) at AT&T Stadium on November 23? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, read on.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

Dak Prescott vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Sam Howell 10 Games Played 11 70.1% Completion % 66.7% 2,604 (260.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,038 (276.2) 19 Touchdowns 18 6 Interceptions 12 141 (14.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 209 (19.0) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Commanders Defensive Stats

This season, the Commanders are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, surrendering 27.7 points per game (32nd in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the second-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,844 (258.5 per game). It also ranks 27th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.3).

Against the run, the Commanders have given up 1,257 total rushing yards (22nd in NFL) and rank 25th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.4).

On defense, Washington ranks 13th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.2%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 12th (51.5%).

Cowboys Defensive Stats

