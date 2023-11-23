Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 12, check out our flex rankings below.

Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 12

Name Team Position Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR 254.9 25.5 Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB 241.9 24.2 Keenan Allen Chargers WR 232.7 23.3 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR 214.7 21.5 Stefon Diggs Bills WR 208.5 19 A.J. Brown Eagles WR 205.3 20.5 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR 192.1 21.3 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR 189.7 19 D.J. Moore Bears WR 182 16.5 Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB 180.9 18.1 Travis Etienne Jaguars RB 179.2 17.9 Makea Nacua Rams WR 177.8 17.8 Adam Thielen Panthers WR 175.2 17.5 T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE 170.6 15.5 Mike Evans Buccaneers WR 168 16.8 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB 162.2 14.7 Davante Adams Raiders WR 162.1 14.7 Travis Kelce Chiefs TE 156.1 17.3 Jordan Addison Vikings WR 154.9 14.1 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR 153.7 15.4 Joshua Jacobs Raiders RB 151.6 13.8 Rachaad White Buccaneers RB 150.3 15 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR 150.1 16.7 D'Andre Swift Eagles RB 149.7 15 Tank Dell Texans WR 147.8 16.4 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB 144.1 18 Alvin Kamara Saints RB 143.3 20.5 Joe Mixon Bengals RB 140.3 14 Chris Olave Saints WR 139.7 14 Gus Edwards Ravens RB 139.3 12.7 Breece Hall Jets RB 139 13.9 George Kittle 49ers TE 138 13.8 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB 137.6 13.8 James Cook Bills RB 136.9 12.4 Courtland Sutton Broncos WR 136.9 13.7 Nico Collins Texans WR 136.6 15.2 Saquon Barkley Giants RB 136.3 17 Mark Andrews Ravens TE 135.4 13.5 DeVonta Smith Eagles WR 135.2 13.5 Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR 134.9 13.5 Christian Kirk Jaguars WR 133.8 13.4 Terry McLaurin Commanders WR 132.4 12 Amari Cooper Browns WR 131.9 13.2 Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR 131.5 13.2 DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR 131.5 13.2 Derrick Henry Titans RB 131.1 13.1 Bijan Robinson Falcons RB 131 13.1 Tony Pollard Cowboys RB 130.9 13.1 Garrett Wilson Jets WR 130.7 13.1 Zack Moss Colts RB 128 14.2 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB 126.6 12.7 Calvin Ridley Jaguars WR 126.2 12.6 Sam LaPorta Lions TE 125.2 12.5 Jaylen Warren Steelers RB 124.7 12.5 Jerome Ford Browns RB 124.2 12.4 Cole Kmet Bears TE 123.1 11.2 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR 122.6 13.6 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB 121.1 12.1 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR 120.7 13.4 David Montgomery Lions RB 120.5 17.2

This Week's Games

