How to Watch Tulane vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) take the court against the California Golden Bears (2-3) at 12:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tulane vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave shot 46.0% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
- In games Tulane shot better than 45.2% from the field, it went 17-0 overall.
- The Green Wave were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Bears finished 351st.
- Last year, the 79.9 points per game the Green Wave put up were 9.8 more points than the Golden Bears allowed (70.1).
- When Tulane put up more than 70.1 points last season, it went 19-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Tulane averaged 1.7 more points per game (83.5) than it did away from home (81.8).
- In 2022-23, the Green Wave surrendered 75.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 83.3.
- At home, Tulane drained 0.6 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than in away games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in away games (34.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 88-71
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 92-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Bradley
|L 80-77
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/23/2023
|Cal
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.