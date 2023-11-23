The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) play the California Golden Bears (2-3) at 12:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Cal matchup.

Tulane vs. Cal Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Tulane vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Tulane vs. Cal Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tulane went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

The Green Wave and their opponents combined to go over the point total 19 out of 29 times last season.

Cal won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Last season, 14 of the Golden Bears' games went over the point total.

