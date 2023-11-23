The Villanova Wildcats (4-1) will host the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Villanova vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN

Villanova Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
  • Villanova is 4-0 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 121st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 47th.
  • The Wildcats score 12.6 more points per game (77.4) than the Tar Heels give up (64.8).
  • When Villanova puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 3-1.

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels shot at a 43.4% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
  • North Carolina compiled a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot over 43.7% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 341st.
  • The Tar Heels put up an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allowed.
  • North Carolina had a 13-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Villanova posted 3.8 more points per game (70.4) than it did when playing on the road (66.6).
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 3.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than on the road (68.6).
  • In home games, Villanova sunk 0.8 more threes per game (8.4) than away from home (7.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to away from home (30.9%).

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 70.2.
  • The Tar Heels gave up fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
  • At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32%) than on the road (29.3%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 76-72 Palestra
11/17/2023 Maryland W 57-40 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/22/2023 Texas Tech W 85-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Lehigh W 90-68 Dean Smith Center
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

