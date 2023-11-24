How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (12-6) visit the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4) -- who've lost five straight -- on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.
You can watch on TNT and Max as the Avalanche take on the Wild.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Wild Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.
- The Avalanche's 69 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|18
|5
|24
|29
|11
|17
|-
|Mikko Rantanen
|18
|12
|13
|25
|9
|10
|53.9%
|Nathan MacKinnon
|18
|6
|17
|23
|21
|8
|44.6%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|18
|8
|9
|17
|8
|6
|100%
|Devon Toews
|18
|3
|8
|11
|9
|12
|-
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have allowed 68 total goals this season (four per game), 27th in the NHL.
- With 53 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 2-5-3 (45.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|17
|5
|14
|19
|6
|7
|27.3%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|17
|5
|10
|15
|17
|6
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|17
|8
|7
|15
|2
|6
|50.9%
|Ryan Hartman
|16
|7
|4
|11
|13
|12
|44.1%
|Marco Rossi
|17
|6
|4
|10
|4
|7
|40.1%
