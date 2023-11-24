Dyson Daniels plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

Daniels, in his most recent time out, had eight points and seven rebounds in a 117-112 win over the Kings.

With prop bets available for Daniels, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dyson Daniels Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.5 9.4 Rebounds 3.5 5.0 5.1 Assists 3.5 3.6 4.1 PRA -- 17.1 18.6 PR -- 13.5 14.5 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.0



Dyson Daniels Insights vs. the Clippers

Daniels has taken 7.3 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Daniels' opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.7.

The Clippers give up 109.1 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 43.7 rebounds per contest, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ninth in the league, conceding 24.8 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked ninth in the league, allowing 11.8 makes per game.

Dyson Daniels vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/1/2023 14 5 2 0 1 0 0 3/25/2023 13 0 1 1 0 0 1

