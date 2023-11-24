How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This game is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.
Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Aggies ranked 54th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 13th.
- Last year, the Owls scored 11.3 more points per game (77.8) than the Aggies gave up (66.5).
- Florida Atlantic went 26-3 last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- Texas A&M is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank third.
- The Aggies score an average of 78.6 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 66.5 the Owls give up.
- When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 5-0.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 64.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.5.
- When it comes to total threes made, Florida Atlantic fared better at home last year, averaging 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 38% clip on the road.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas A&M put up fewer points at home (73.1 per game) than away (73.7) last season.
- At home, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67).
- Texas A&M knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (33%).
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|W 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|W 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 74-66
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|W 89-77
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
