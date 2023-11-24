The Grambling Tigers (2-4) will try to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Trojan Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Grambling vs. Troy Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Grambling Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 38% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

Grambling is 2-3 when it shoots better than 38% from the field.

The Tigers are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at seventh.

The Tigers score an average of 71 points per game, just one more point than the 70 the Trojans give up.

When it scores more than 70 points, Grambling is 2-0.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Grambling scored 73 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 away.

The Tigers allowed 56.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.7 away.

Grambling made more 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.5%) than away (32.5%).

Grambling Upcoming Schedule