Friday's game between the Troy Trojans (2-3) and the Grambling Tigers (2-4) at Trojan Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-72 and heavily favors Troy to come out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Grambling vs. Troy Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Grambling vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 82, Grambling 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Grambling vs. Troy

Computer Predicted Spread: Troy (-10.1)

Troy (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.6

Troy has a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Grambling, who is 0-4-0 ATS. The Trojans have gone over the point total in three games, while Tigers games have gone over two times.

Grambling Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 71 points per game (249th in college basketball) while allowing 80.7 per contest (331st in college basketball). They have a -58 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

Grambling ranks 316th in the nation at 29.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.8 its opponents average.

Grambling makes 4.2 three-pointers per game (348th in college basketball), 4.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 28.4% from deep (309th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 42.1%.

Grambling has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (262nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (158th in college basketball).

