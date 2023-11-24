Will Jamie Benn Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 24?
Will Jamie Benn light the lamp when the Dallas Stars play the Calgary Flames on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Benn stats and insights
- In four of 18 games this season, Benn has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Flames this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Benn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:35
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|17:08
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:12
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
