Jordan Hawkins' New Orleans Pelicans take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

Hawkins, in his most recent time out, had 13 points in a 117-112 win over the Kings.

We're going to examine Hawkins' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jordan Hawkins Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 13.0 15.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.9 4.2 Assists -- 2.1 2.3 PRA -- 19 21.8 PR -- 16.9 19.5 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.1



Jordan Hawkins Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 23.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

The Pelicans rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102 possessions per contest.

The Clippers concede 109.1 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have allowed 24.8 per contest, ninth in the NBA.

Conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.