Julius Randle is among the players with prop bets available when the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat square off at Madison Square Garden on Friday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 20.5-point total set for Randle on Friday is 1.0 more point than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Randle has made 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get Randle gear at Fanatics!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: -118)

The 23.5-point prop total set for Jalen Brunson on Friday is 0.7 less than his season scoring average (24.2).

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Brunson's assists average -- 5.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.