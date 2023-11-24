The Drake Bulldogs (3-1) play the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech vs. Drake 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters scored an average of 65.1 points per game last year, just 0.9 fewer points than the 66 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Louisiana Tech went 19-11 last season when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 18 more points per game (79.2) than the Lady Techsters gave up (61.2).

When Drake put up more than 61.2 points last season, it went 19-6.

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.1% higher than the 47% of shots the Lady Techsters' opponents knocked down.

The Lady Techsters' 36.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (41%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Schedule