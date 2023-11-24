How to Watch the Louisiana Tech vs. Drake Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (3-1) play the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Louisiana Tech vs. Drake 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Techsters scored an average of 65.1 points per game last year, just 0.9 fewer points than the 66 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- Louisiana Tech went 19-11 last season when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 18 more points per game (79.2) than the Lady Techsters gave up (61.2).
- When Drake put up more than 61.2 points last season, it went 19-6.
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.1% higher than the 47% of shots the Lady Techsters' opponents knocked down.
- The Lady Techsters' 36.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (41%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|LSU-Alexandria
|W 93-37
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/9/2023
|Louisiana College
|W 88-52
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Texas
|L 96-44
|Moody Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|Maine
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Knapp Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.