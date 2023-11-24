Friday's contest features the LSU Tigers (5-1) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-2) facing off at John Gray Gymnasium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 90-64 victory for heavily favored LSU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Tigers are coming off of a 106-47 win against Texas Southern in their last game on Monday.

LSU vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

LSU vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 90, Niagara 64

Other SEC Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers notched their best win of the season on November 14, when they took down the Kent State Golden Flashes, who rank No. 140 in our computer rankings, 109-79.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Purple Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, LSU is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 140) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 203) on November 17

109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 305) on November 12

106-47 at home over Texas Southern (No. 312) on November 20

112-55 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 323) on November 9

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

13.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Mikaylah Williams: 19.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30)

19.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30) Sa'Myah Smith: 13.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 66.0 FG%

13.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 66.0 FG% Hailey Van Lith: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Flau'jae Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 63.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 97.8 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 61.7 per contest (153rd in college basketball). They have a +217 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 36.1 points per game.

