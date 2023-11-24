The LSU Tigers (3-2) take the court against the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the LSU vs. North Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

LSU vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline North Florida Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-22.5) 146.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel LSU (-22.5) 146.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

LSU vs. North Florida Betting Trends

LSU is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Tigers games have hit the over four out of five times this season.

North Florida has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Ospreys and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this year.

LSU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), LSU is 48th in the country. It is way below that, 100th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +10000, LSU has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

