How to Watch the LSU vs. Niagara Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers (5-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
LSU vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score an average of 97.8 points per game, 24.3 more points than the 73.5 the Purple Eagles allow.
- LSU is 4-1 when it scores more than 73.5 points.
- Niagara has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 97.8 points.
- The Purple Eagles score 75.0 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 61.7 the Tigers allow.
- Niagara has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 61.7 points.
- When LSU gives up fewer than 75.0 points, it is 4-0.
- The Purple Eagles shoot 40.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Tigers concede defensively.
- The Tigers' 51.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Purple Eagles have given up.
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Mikaylah Williams: 19.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30)
- Sa'Myah Smith: 13.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 66.0 FG%
- Hailey Van Lith: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Flau'jae Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 63.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kent State
|W 109-79
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/17/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|W 73-50
|University Center (LA)
|11/20/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 106-47
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/24/2023
|Niagara
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Virginia
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
