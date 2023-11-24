Friday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (3-0) versus the McNeese Cowgirls (2-4) at Ferrell Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 99-53 in favor of Baylor, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Cowgirls came out on top in their last game 107-77 against North American on Tuesday.

McNeese vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

McNeese vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 99, McNeese 53

Other Southland Predictions

McNeese Schedule Analysis

The Cowgirls haven't beaten a single D1 opponent this season.

The Bears have tied for the 107th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (zero).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, McNeese is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Mireia Yespes: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG% Cristina Gil: 10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Boston Berry: 7.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.2 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

7.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.2 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Julia Puente Valverde: 5.7 PTS, 45.7 FG%

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowgirls put up 75.8 points per game (87th in college basketball) while giving up 78.2 per outing (331st in college basketball). They have a -14 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

