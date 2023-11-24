The Baylor Bears (3-0) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (2-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

McNeese vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls' 75.8 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 67 the Bears give up to opponents.

McNeese is 2-2 when it scores more than 67 points.

Baylor is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.8 points.

The 83.3 points per game the Bears record are 5.1 more points than the Cowgirls give up (78.2).

Baylor has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78.2 points.

McNeese has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

The Bears are making 50.5% of their shots from the field, 6.7% higher than the Cowgirls concede to opponents (43.8%).

The Cowgirls' 40.5 shooting percentage is two lower than the Bears have given up.

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Mireia Yespes: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG% Cristina Gil: 10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Boston Berry: 7.3 PTS, 2 STL, 28.2 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

7.3 PTS, 2 STL, 28.2 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Julia Puente Valverde: 5.7 PTS, 45.7 FG%

McNeese Schedule