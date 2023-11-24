Miro Heiskanen will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames play on Friday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Heiskanen interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Heiskanen has a goal in one of his 18 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In seven of 18 games this season, Heiskanen has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 18 games this year, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Heiskanen hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are conceding 64 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 18 Games 4 12 Points 5 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.