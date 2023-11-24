The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

The Colonels are shooting 43.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 35.6% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Nicholls State has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 35.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank 259th.

The Colonels' 78.8 points per game are 20 more points than the 58.8 the Bulldogs give up.

Nicholls State is 3-2 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Nicholls State scored 82.3 points per game last season, 10.6 more than it averaged on the road (71.7).

The Colonels gave up 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 80.2 away.

Nicholls State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (32.3%).

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule