When the Dallas Stars take on the Calgary Flames on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Nils Lundkvist find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

Lundkvist is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Lundkvist has picked up one assist on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 64 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 17:56 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:46 Away W 4-3

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

