The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-1) take on a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they host the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (8-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking second-best in scoring offense (46.5 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game). Oregon State's defense ranks 34th in the FBS with 20.6 points given up per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 17th-best by generating 36.3 points per contest.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Oregon vs. Oregon State Key Statistics

Oregon Oregon State 546.6 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.9 (26th) 310 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.5 (29th) 195.1 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.5 (23rd) 351.5 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.5 (51st) 6 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 14 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (21st)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 3,539 yards (321.7 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 78.1% of his passes and recording 35 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 128 rushing yards on 41 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 149 times for 1,002 yards (91.1 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 43 passes for 362 yards and one touchdown.

Jordan James has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 618 yards (56.2 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's 1,221 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 92 times and has collected 68 receptions and 13 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 59 receptions totaling 805 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gary Bryant Jr. has been the target of 32 passes and racked up 26 receptions for 387 yards, an average of 35.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has compiled 2,418 yards on 57.5% passing while tossing 20 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 206 yards with six scores.

Damien Martinez has rushed 181 times for 1,147 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Deshaun Fenwick has racked up 497 yards (on 89 carries) with five touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has collected 47 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 662 (60.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 80 times and has four touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has 38 receptions (on 61 targets) for a total of 633 yards (57.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jack Velling's 28 receptions (on 51 targets) have netted him 419 yards (38.1 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

